Preakness Horse Racing

National Treasure, right, with jockey John Velazquez, edges out Blazing Sevens, with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., to win the148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Baltimore.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert choked back tears and his voice cracked while he tried to juggle the conflicting feelings of seeing one of his horses win the Preakness Stakes hours after another was euthanized on the same track.

“This business is twists and turns, ups and downs,” the Hall of Fame trainer said. “To win this — losing that horse today really hurt. ... It’s been a very emotional day.”

