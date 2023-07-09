Main Photo

Bailey Tardy measure her putt on the ninth green during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Annika Sorenstam and Michelle Wie West, two popular figures in women’s golf despite being separated by 19 years and 67 wins, stopped to hug as they walked up the 18th fairway at Pebble Beach on Friday, their farewell to the U.S. Women’s Open.

For Bailey Tardy, she had hope this is only the beginning.

Recommended for you