Tim Weah of the United States, celebrates after scoring during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the United States and Wales.

 DARKO VOJINOVIC/AP PHOTO

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale.

Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.

