Main Photo

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, looks for a shot against Orlando Magic’s Bol Bol (10) and Moritz Wagner (21).

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece for the Celtics, who managed just three points after Tatum’s 3-pointer cut Orlando’s lead to 97-95 with 6:20 remaining.

