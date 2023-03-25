Main Photo

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives to basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3).

 KEVIN KOLCZYNSKI/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Paolo Banchero’s 21 points included a 3 with 1:26 remaining and two free throws in the final seconds to help the Orlando Magic turn back the New York Knicks 111-106 on Thursday night.

“It was the right play. They kicked it to me in the corner and I have to take that shot,” said Banchero, a 28% 3-point shooter. “Otherwise everybody’s mad at me.”

