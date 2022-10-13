Main Photo

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero (5) looks for a shot against Memphis Grizzlies’ Santi Aldama (7).

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Paolo Banchero scored 17 points in the No. 1 pick’s first home appearance, and the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 109-105 on Tuesday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Terrence Ross scored 17 points and Franz Wagner finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Wagner also had two steals, including a key one with 30 seconds left as the Grizzlies made a final run.

