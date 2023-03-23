Main Photo

Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) holds out three fingers after sinking a 3-point shot against the Washington Wizards.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Rookie Pablo Banchero had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 122-112 on Tuesday night.

Orlando won for the first time in eight games against Washington. Gary Harris scored 22 points for the Magic, and Franz Wagner had 20 points. Reserve guard Cole Anthony finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

