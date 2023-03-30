Main Photo

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24).

 BRANDON DILL/AP PHOTO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 31 points and made 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch as the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Tuesday night.

Bane’s free throws thwarted a last-minute rush by the Magic, led by Franz Wagner, who ended up with 25 points, including nine in the final 1:10.

