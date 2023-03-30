MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 31 points and made 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch as the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Tuesday night.
Bane’s free throws thwarted a last-minute rush by the Magic, led by Franz Wagner, who ended up with 25 points, including nine in the final 1:10.
“We’ve just got to keep our composure,” Bane said. “We had a couple of silly turnovers. I thought we just kind of played with the game.”
Xavier Tillman had a career-high 20 points for Memphis, while Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points apiece. Jackson added 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer, sat out the first night of a back-to-back with right thigh soreness.
Paolo Banchero finished with 24 points and Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 for the Magic.
Orlando, which trailed by 23 in the third quarter, got the deficit to single digits early in the final period. Then a 10-2 run pulled Orlando within 105-100 with 38 seconds left. Bane’s free throws kept Memphis ahead for its seventh straight win.
“Being ready to go from the beginning of the game. That’s the biggest key,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Knowing (the Grizzlies) are a playoff team that’s fighting for a championship, they’re going to come out and set the tone early. Our guys felt that right off the bat.”
Memphis led by as many as 22 in the first half, benefitting from the Magic shooting 37%. A dozen turnovers only added to the Magic troubles. Memphis would extend the lead to 23 in the third.
Still, Orlando made a push to get back in, partially fueled by Goga Bitadze, who came off the bench for 11 of his 13 points in the third to cut the Memphis lead to 87-73. Things got even tighter in the fourth, but Memphis was able to hang on. Orlando has faced similar close games on several occasions lately.
“It’s very valuable,” Banchero said. “Just knowing how to manage games and coming down and putting good possessions together at the end of the game. Today was different. It was more of us just chasing them.”
By holding off the late-charging Magic, the Grizzlies won their 33rd game at home, setting a franchise record for home wins in a season.
“A win is a win. Glad we got it, but we can definitely play a whole lot better,” Bane said.