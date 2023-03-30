Main Photo

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, right, is defended by Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7).

 CHRISTOPHER KATSAROV/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 106-92 on Tuesday night.

O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, and Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet each had 12 as Toronto won for the 10th time in 11 home games.

