Main Photo

New York Knicks' RJ Barrett (9) drives past Miami Heat's Caleb Martin during the second half. The Knicks won 106-104. 

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night.

Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.

Recommended for you