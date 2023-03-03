Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Osleivis Basabe, left, scores a run on a two-RBI single by Tristan Peters as New York Yankees catcher Anthony Seigler waits for the throw.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Baseball came early to Tropicana Field this year and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to use it as an advantage.

Four weeks before the regular season opener against Detroit, Tampa Bay and Minnesota took batting practice as rock music played in preparation for a spring training game Thursday inside the Rays’ home ballpark.

Recommended for you