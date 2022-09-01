Main Photo

Bubba Wallace answers a question from a reporter during a media availability before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway.

 TERRY RENNA/AP PHOTO

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace is switching numbers, just like his famous car owner Michael Jordan did.

Wallace will drive the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing the rest of the season instead of his usual No. 23. The team announced the move Wednesday. The switch was made because the No. 45 car, previously driven the by the injured Kurt Busch, is competing for the Owner’s Championship.

Recommended for you