Vikings Bears Football

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The Vikings won 29-13. 

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO (AP) — Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft.

Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale on Sunday. It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears (3-14), extending a franchise record, and the 14 losses overall also marked the most in team history.

