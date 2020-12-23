CINCINNATI — Few saw what the Cincinnati Bengals were capable of Monday night, least of all the playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bengals got their third win of the season, this one on a primetime stage against a hated divisional rival that was looking to stop a two-game skid and get back on track before the postseason.
Before kickoff, it looked to be a snoozer and another inevitable setback in another disappointing season for Cincinnati.
Instead the Bengals (3-10-1) turned the tables.
Taking advantage of the sloppy, inept Steelers offense, Cincinnati forced turnovers and built a 17-point first-half lead on the way to a stunning 27-17 win.
It was a feel-good night for the Bengals in what has been a another disappointing season dragged down by multiple injuries to key players. The biggest was rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22.
The Steelers outgained the Bengals overall 244-230, but the turnovers were the difference.
“It’s tough because we all have these expectations and they haven’t gone the way we wanted,” said running back Giovani Bernard, who ran for a touchdown and caught a pass for another scor e. “When we have a game like this it means so much to the players, the coaches. You see the guys that continue to put in the work every single day.
“Quite frankly it’s not easy to come in here after a close loss two, three, four five weeks in a row, whatever it may be. It’s not easy for coaches to keep encouraging us, but they continue to and I’m thankful.”