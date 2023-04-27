Main Photo

The Bengals exercised the fifth-year contract option on Joe Burrow as they move toward signing him to a long-term deal.

 AP FILE PHOTO

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals exercised the fifth-year contract option for star quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday as they move toward signing him to a long-term deal.

The Bengals said in a statement that they took the “mechanical step” with Burrow and his representatives, who have had talks with the team about his future.

Recommended for you