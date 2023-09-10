Main Photo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks during an NFL football press conference.

 CARA OWSLEY/THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER VIA AP

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday, agreeing to a five-year, $275 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced.

