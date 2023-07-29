Main Photo

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) grabs his calf after an injury on a scramble play during NFL football training camp.

 KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE CINCINNATI ENQUIRER VIA AP

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice.

