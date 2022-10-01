Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals’ Josh Tupou (68) during the first half.

 JOSHUA A. BICKEL/AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions.

After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five days.

Recommended for you