Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy at times...locally heavy thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.