US Senior Open Golf

Bernhard Langer kisses the Francis D. Ouimet Trophy during the awards ceremony of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis.

 TORK MASON/THE POST-CRESCENT via AP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.

Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.

