BOSTON — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.
Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez did not agree to deals and swapped numbers for arbitration. Benintendi asked for $4.15 million and was offered $3.4 million — a big raise from his $717,500 salary in 2019. Rodríguez is seeking $8,975,000 and was offered $8.3 million, a bump from $4,325,000.
Boston also agreed to salaries for relievers Brandon Workman ($3.5 million), Matt Barnes ($3.1 million) and Heath Hembree ($1,612,500)
Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.