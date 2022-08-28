Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.