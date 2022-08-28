Main Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) gestures after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in the Dodgers’ five-run 10th inning to lead Los Angeles past the Miami Marlins 10-6 on Friday night.

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trea Turner each had two hits and an RBI for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who are 27-7 since the All-Star break.

