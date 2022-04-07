Bob Bowlsby will step away from his role as Big 12 commissioner later this year after a decade in the Power Five conference that’s facing a transition in membership and negotiations over a new media rights deal — like it was when he first took the job. .
“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as commissioner, as well as in my career,” the 70-year-old Bowlsby said in a statement Tuesday.
He will remain as the Big 12′s leader until a new commissioner is appointed. The expectation is that Bowlsby, whose contract goes into 2025, will then transition into an interim role with the league.
When Bowlsby arrived in 2012, the Big 12 was coming off a two-year period when it lost four schools to three other conferences and at times appeared to be on the brink of collapse before settling as a 10-team league with the additions of TCU and West Virginia. Only months after that, the Big 12 had a new multibillion dollar TV deal with ESPN and Fox Sports that goes through the 2024-25 academic year.
Within weeks after Oklahoma and Texas accepted formal invitations to join the SEC last August, the Big 12 expanded by adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston.
Currently the longest-serving Power Five commissioner, Bowlsby came to the Big 12 after six years as athletic director at Stanford. Before 2006, he had been AD at Iowa since 1991, overseeing the athletic program where growing up he sold soda at football games, and previously had been Northern Iowa’s AD for seven years.
Bowlsby said he believes the Big 12 and its schools are in a strong position going into the future. He said his move will allow the next commissioner to take the lead on such issues as negotiating the new grant of rights and media rights, and the arrival of new conference members.