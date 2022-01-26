The Big 12 and Southeastern Conference got together about a decade ago and create a yearly challenge on the hardwood, giving each of their schools the chance to break up their league play with a marquee mid-season opponent.
Good luck finding a better slate over the years than you’ll find on Saturday.
It begins with Auburn, ranked No. 1 this week for the first time in school history, welcoming an Oklahoma team teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble to The Jungle. It continues with No. 17 LSU heading to TCU, one of the surprising teams of the first three months of the season, and Missouri taking on No. 23 Iowa State — its old Big Eight rival.
No. 18 Tennessee heads to Texas as coach Rick Barnes returns to Austin, where he only missed the NCAA Tournament once in 17 seasons, while Mississippi State visits No. 13 Texas Tech and fourth-ranked Baylor faces Alabama.
Oh, and some little matchup between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 5 Kansas.
Just the two winningest programs in college basketball history playing on the hallowed floor of Allen Fieldhouse.
“You’ve got Missouri that’s not on the bubble yet, but if you win here (on Tuesday) then all of a sudden they’re on the bubble,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “You’ve got Oklahoma coming in on Saturday; they are a bubble team. So you just tell the kids — you keep it 100, keep it real. You hope success won’t change them. So far, it hasn’t.”
The Tigers, who have been No. 2 on a few occasions but had never been No. 1, have rattled off 15 consecutive wins heading into their game against Missouri. The streak includes wins over ranked teams LSU, Alabama and Kentucky, the latter coming last weekend, when the Tigers rallied from a halftime deficit to stamp themselves the team to beat in the SEC.
“Part of it is, everybody’s going to be excited about playing us because of the number, because of the prize on our head,” Pearl said. “We’re now ranked as highly as we are, these are the kind of games, ‘Hey, 40 minutes and we can feel pretty good about ourselves and it’s really going to jump our chances of getting into the tournament.”
Indeed, the push for the NCAA Tournament begins in earnest as February dawns for dozens of teams across the country.
The Sooners, for example, are 12-7 but have marquee wins over Florida, Arkansas and Iowa State. Mississippi State is 13-5 with a chance to solidify its resume with games against Kentucky on Tuesday night and Texas Tech on Saturday.
And those are just teams in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, where the Big 12 holds a 44–35 advantage heading into this year.