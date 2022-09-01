Main Photo

Tiger Woods tips his cap as he walks to the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament. Max Homa says the moment illustrated someone who doesn’t need money playing because of passion.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ATLANTA — Two weeks after Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship with a record-tying comeback and a defining shot in a playoff, Dustin Johnson led a pack of players over to LIV Golf.

Two days after Tiger Woods strode across the Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews for what might be the last time, Cameron Smith sat next to the claret jug and sidestepped questions about his inevitable departure to the Saudi-funded rival league.

