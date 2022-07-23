Main Photo

David Ortiz speaks to reporters. The former Boston Red Sox player will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

 AP FILE PHOTO

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Six months after he got one of the most amazing phone calls in sports, David Ortiz is still awestruck at his good fortune.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger known affectionately as Big Papi will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

