MIAMI — After an improbable run to the playoffs, the Miami Marlins confronted a hard reality in the National League Division Series: They still can’t beat the Atlanta Braves.
The Marlins were sent to the sideline later than usual, but forcefully, when Atlanta completed a best-of-5 sweep with a 7-0 win Thursday. The three-game drubbing showed the Marlins their great leap forward this year left them still a ways from overtaking their NL East rivals.
“You have to measure yourself with them, and have to be able to beat that club,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “We feel like we’re getting closer, but they let us know where we’re at.”
Despite a coronavirus outbreak that nearly derailed their season, the young Marlins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003. The breakthrough came one year after a 105-loss season as CEO Derek Jeter’s blueprint to rebuild from the farm system up started to pay off.
“This is just the beginning of where we’re going to go,” shortstop Miguel Rojas said. “The things we’re going to do here are going to be sustainable for a long time.”