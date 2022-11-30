Main Photo

Seven Michigan State football players were charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month.

 

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten has disciplined Michigan State and Michigan for their roles in stadium tunnel altercations that led to seven Spartans being charged with crimes.

The conference announced Monday that it is fining Michigan State $100,000 for its football players “hitting, kicking or using of their helmet” to hit Michigan players and suspending cornerback Khary Crump, who is facing a felony charge, for the first eight games of next season.

