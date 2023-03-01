Georgia Tech Pittsburgh Basketball

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin watches as Pittsburgh takes on Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

 MATT FREED/AP PHOTO

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has a few more visits to doctors before determining whether he can pursue his goal of returning to play football after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in January.

In providing the update at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin’s “end game” is to resume playing so long as he receives the necessary medical clearance.

Recommended for you