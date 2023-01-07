Main Photo

The scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they have always known but hated to think about: Football can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash. .

 AP FILE PHOTO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin even joined the Bills' team meeting on Friday morning via videoconference, and told them “love you boys.”

Recommended for you