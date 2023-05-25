Buffalo Bills Football

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) works out during NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday May 23, 2023.

 JEFFREY T. BARNES/AP PHOTO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Wearing shorts and his familiar No. 3 blue practice jersey, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin began easing his way back into football during the team’s voluntary minicamp on Tuesday, some five months after having a near-death experience on the field.

The only thing missing was his helmet.

