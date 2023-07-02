Main Photo

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is starting to use some of the massive influx of money his Chasing M’s Foundation received in the aftermath of his near-death experience in January for underprivileged children in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

 AP FILE PHOTO

PITTSBURGH — Damar Hamlin never doubted the Chasing M’s Foundation could do big things. He just didn’t exactly anticipate being able to do so many of them so quickly.

Not that the 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety is complaining.

Recommended for you