Diamondbacks Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher, left, looks over at his brother Arizona Diamondbacks’ Dominic Fletcher as Dominic stands on second during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David and Dominic Fletcher got to play against each other for the first time in a major league game. Fittingly, it came at a stadium where they had watched plenty of games while growing up.

Unfortunately, the Fletcher brothers’ biggest fan was not in attendance Friday night when David’s Los Angeles Angels hosted Dominic’s Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.

