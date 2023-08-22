Bengals Falcons Football

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is adding a second golf component to his business empire by purchasing one of six teams in Tiger Woods’ high-tech TGL league scheduled to launch in January.

Blank, who also owns MLS Atlanta United and the PGA Tour Superstore, said he was drawn to the league’s potential to attract new golf fans with its interaction of tech and live action in a prime-time weekly format. Each of the six teams will have three PGA Tour players.

