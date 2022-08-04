Main Photo

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette forces Tampa Bay Rays’ Taylor Walls (0) at second base and turns a double play on Randy Arozarena during the sixth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Gausman allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight masterful innings and the Toronto Blue Jays opened a nine-game trip with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays have won 11 of 13 and increased their lead over Tampa Bay to four games for the top AL wild-card spot.

