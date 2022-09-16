Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Isaac Paredes throws to first base after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer during the third inning.

 FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, becoming the 10th youngest player in MLB history to reach the mark, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Wednesday night to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild-card rival.

Toronto (81-62) has won three of four from the Rays (79-63), who dropped one game behind Seattle (80-82) heading into Thursday’s series finale, Those teams are in the three AL wild-card positions for the expanded playoffs, with Baltimore (75-67) four games behind the Rays.

