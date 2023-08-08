APTOPIX WWCup Jamaica Brazil Soccer

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw, right, celebrates after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday.

 HAMISH BLAIR/AP PHOTO

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley is something of a “fairy godmother” for the Jamaica team playing in its second Women’s World Cup.

Cedella Marley has been a tireless advocate and fundraiser for the Reggae Girlz and helped rescue the team after it was disbanded in 2008.

