Main Photo

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal against Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) during the first period.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night.

It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19.

Recommended for you