Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) battle for the puck.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Tuesday night, ending Vegas’ three-game winning streak.

Ryan Lomberg and Aleksander Barkov each scored a goal for the Panthers, which has now won two in a row as they kept pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

