Main Photo

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — The chants of fans in Florida drowned out the public-address announcer at the end of the game Monday night, making it impossible to hear his call of the first star of the game.

Then again, they already knew who it was going to be.

Recommended for you