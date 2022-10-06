Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz makes the catch on a fly ball by Boston Red Sox’s Enrique Hernandez during the second inning.

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night.

Christian Arroyo added an RBI single for Boston (77-84), which won its fifth straight home game.

