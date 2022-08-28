Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Jose Siri (22) celebrates after his three-run home run that also drove in Harold Ramirez (43) and David Peralta, left, during the eighth inning.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays on Friday night.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.

