BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays on Friday night.
Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.
“Definitely didn’t the start the way I had planned but was able to make some minor adjustments with the mechanics,” said Wacha, who improved to 3-0 since returning from the injured list. “With those changes, it helped make the off-speed pitches sharper and the fastball command got a lot better after that.”
Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.
Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the fourth and fifth, and three more runs in the sixth.
Francy Cordero connected for his seventh homer in the fourth, and Jarren Duran added a sacrifice fly against Ryan Yarbrough (1-8). Kiké Hernández singled home Bogaerts in the fifth, and Plawecki doubled in Bobby Dalbec.
Bogaerts — who came in batting .219 in August — then had the big blow in the sixth, making it 8-4 with a drive to left for his 11th homer.
“Felt really good off the bat. Kind of knew it. That was a good one,” said Bogaerts, who spiked his bat after watching the ball disappear into the night.
“It’s been a struggle,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “In that at-bat, he let it loose.”
Tampa Bay rallied in the eighth, scoring four times before Boston recorded an out. After Siri’s three-run shot made it 9-8, Cora replaced Ryan Brasier with Matt Barnes.
Appearing in his third game in as many days, Barnes retired three straight batters with two strikeouts. Garrett Whitlock then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.
The Rays got off to a fast start when Díaz jumped on the game’s first pitch for his eighth homer. Choi connected for a two-run shot in the second, and Harold Ramirez’s sacrifice fly made it 4-1 in the third.
Boston grabbed a 9-4 lead on Alex Verdugo’s RBI triple in the seventh.