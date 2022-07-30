Main Photo

Cleveland Guardians’ Andres Gimenez (0) steals second base as Boston Red Sox’s Jeter Downs (20) waits for the throw during the fourth inning.

 STEVEN SENNE/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts was listening when the Red Sox brass said they weren’t shopping him around at the trade deadline.

“I think I started playing better after that, right?” he said after hitting a three-run homer to lead Boston to a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night.

Recommended for you