Main Photo

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, top, beats the throw to Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez, bottom, for a double during the third inning.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Bryson Stott and the Phillies play coy when asked exactly what they've learned through the years that turns Miami's Sandy Alcantara from ace to — especially in his latest start — awful against the NL champs.

“I think it's just staying focused and trying to get the right pitch against him,” Stott said.

Recommended for you