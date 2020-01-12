PHOENIX — Two deflating losses in their previous two home games had the Phoenix Suns doing some soul-searching going into Friday night.
Then, defense and clutch shooting in the final minute got them a much-needed win.
Devin Booker scored 24 points, including late back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ricky Rubio came up with a steal and a free throw to help the Suns rally past the Orlando Magic 98-94.
Booker had scored only two points in the second half before hitting a 3-pointer with 52.9 seconds left that cut Orlando’s lead to 94-93. He then hit a another 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. On defense, Rubio stole the ball from Nikola Vucevic with 16.7 seconds remaining.
The Suns scored the final eight points of the game after Vucevic knocked down a 3 from the top of the arc with 59.4 seconds left, giving the Magic a 94-90 lead, Orlando’s largest of the game.
Magic coach Steve Clifford wanted a foul when Vucevic backed down Booker in the paint before Rubio’s steal.
“Not even close,” Clifford said. “He (Booker) fouled him twice, the second one was a slap and that’s got to be called.
“We played hard enough, we did some good things, that’s got to be called.”
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points and Rubio added 11 points, 10 assists and three steals, giving him 1,001 for his career.
Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points, 16 in the second half. Vucevic added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 off the bench.
“It’s unfortunate that we had the lead with 58 seconds left and we couldn’t hold on to it,” Vucevic said.