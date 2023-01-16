Missouri South Carolina Basketball

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to pass the ball against Missouri guard Haley Troup (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, in Columbia, S.C.

 SEAN RAYFORD/AP PHOTO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 71st career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight with a 81-50 victory over Missouri on Sunday.

Boston’s 11th game with double-figure points and rebounds moved her with one of program-record holder Sheila Foster — and kept the Gamecocks perfect at 18-0 and 6-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

