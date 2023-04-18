Main Photo

Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri, both of Kenya, hold the trophy at the finish line after winning the 127th Boston Marathon.

 WINSLOW TOWNSON/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet wasn’t focused on beating Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder considered the greatest marathoner of all time.

Conquering the course was the goal.

