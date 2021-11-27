GAINESVILLE — Running back Malik Davis, one of a dozen Florida players dealing with a second coaching change in their college careers, got a chance to address teammates earlier this week.
His message was simple and succinct.
“Even though we don’t have the same goals that we had at the beginning of the year, we still have a lot to play for,” Davis said. “We have one another to play for, our families, the name on the back of the jersey.”
It’s about all the Gators (5-6) left this season.
Florida will host rival Florida State (5-6) with bowl eligibility and bragging rights on the line Saturday. It’s the first time in 40 years that the programs with a combined six national championships will play a winner-in, loser-out regular-season finale.
It would be a surprise to see the Gators flop considering they fired coach Dan Mullen last week. Mullen was let go following his fourth loss in five games, a 24-23 overtime stunner at Missouri. It was Florida’s ninth loss in its last 11 games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams and came a week after Mullen’s team escaped a near-debacle against lower-division Samford.
Mullen had previously fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Hevesy.
So now, after feeling torn apart, they will try to pull together and beat the Seminoles for the third consecutive time. Florida is a 2½-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
“Still one of the biggest rivalries in college football,” Florida defensive end Zach Carter said. “So it would mean a lot to go out with a win.”
It probably would mean more for Florida State, which is starting to find its footing in coach Mike Norvell’s third season. The ’Noles have won five of seven, including two in a row, after an 0-4 start.
This will be Norvell’s first taste of the storied series. The teams didn’t play last year because of COVID-19 scheduling.
It’s also the second straight meeting that features an interim coach. Odell Haggins stepped in for fired FSU coach Willie Taggart in 2019, and now Greg Knox is filling in for Mullen.
“It’s one of the great games that college football provides. To be a part of it, to say excited would be an understatement,” Norvell said. “Is our record where we want it to be? No. But throughout this season, there’s been a lot of lessons learned. To put ourselves in position to gain one more is big. It’s big for our players.
“It’s like I told them: they put themselves in a position to be remembered.”