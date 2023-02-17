Main Photo

Alex Bowman's crew secures the car after qualifying for the pole position for NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race.

 CHRIS O'MEARA/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH — Alex Bowman admired yet another Daytona 500 pole trophy that he won from mastering the superspeedway over one fast lap ahead of NASCAR's marquee race.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver still wants to add to his Daytona collection. There's a championship trophy missing.

Recommended for you