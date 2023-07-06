Main Photo

North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols, known as “Kid Dynamite” because of his powerful punch, died Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was 52.

 AP FILE PHOTO

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Antwun Echols, a boxer who twice lost to Bernard Hopkins in title fights, has died in Iowa. He was 51.

Echols, known as “Kid Dynamite” because of his powerful punch, died Sunday in Davenport of complications from diabetes, according to his daughter, Antwunette Echols.

